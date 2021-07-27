Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 137,296 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

