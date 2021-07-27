Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,694 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,107 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after acquiring an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 455,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,838,000 after acquiring an additional 329,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

