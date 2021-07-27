Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

