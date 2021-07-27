Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of GCM opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.13. Gran Colombia Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.53 and a 12 month high of C$8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$453.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.88.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$129.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold will post 1.6681748 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Serafino Iacono acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$55,244.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,997,425.72. Insiders bought 42,200 shares of company stock worth $208,913 over the last three months.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

