STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 16th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 295.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.89. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

