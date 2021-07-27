Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KL stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

