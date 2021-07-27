Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Ames National has raised its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

