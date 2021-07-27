Investors Purchase High Volume of WEC Energy Group Call Options (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,052% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

