CECO Environmental (CECE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $250.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

