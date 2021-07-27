Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

NYSE XM opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.13.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

