Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $676.64

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $676.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $635.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $653.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $606.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.