Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 288.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

