Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.38. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

LBAI opened at $16.14 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,853,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

