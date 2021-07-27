LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LiveRamp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 19.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 930.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

