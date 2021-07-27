Titan International (TWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TWI opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $481.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

