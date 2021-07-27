Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Exponent by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.