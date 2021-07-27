Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $26.95 Million Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RWT opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RWT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

