Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday. Truist reduced their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 38.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

