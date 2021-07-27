AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 592.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.3 days.

AGFMF stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGFMF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

