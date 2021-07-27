Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Drops By 98.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the June 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNK opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.89. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000.

