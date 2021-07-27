JUIICE (JUI) Price Tops $0.0000

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 42.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. JUIICE has a market cap of $148,178.67 and $224.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 63.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00245489 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001261 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.58 or 0.00750771 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000056 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars.

