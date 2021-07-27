Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ASTR opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

