Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $745.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $718.00 to $745.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.04.

TSLA opened at $657.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $633.54. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.51 billion, a PE ratio of 657.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

