Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $36.99.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

