Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.