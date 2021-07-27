Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.96.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

