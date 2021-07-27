Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

