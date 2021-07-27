Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

