Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.
Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.19.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
