TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $105.33. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

