EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EVgo stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. EVgo has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

