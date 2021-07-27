Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.