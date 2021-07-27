Cytosorbents (CTSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

