41,230 Shares in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 41,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IG Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

