4,303 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:DLB opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

