Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $153.52 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

