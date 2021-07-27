16,995 Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,361,000 after acquiring an additional 258,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 435,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 148,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 610,085 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

