Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,575,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,878,000 after purchasing an additional 311,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,621,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 373,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

