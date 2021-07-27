State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 262,837 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 3,244.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,837 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,979,000 after purchasing an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

