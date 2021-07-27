Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 58 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $297.50 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $163.86 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

