Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 85% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $166.02 million and approximately $271.97 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.56 or 0.00805466 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00133159 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

