Footballcoin (XFC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Footballcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Footballcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Footballcoin has a market cap of $3.88 million and $562,210.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Footballcoin

Footballcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io . Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

