Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

NYSE:TECK opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -64.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.