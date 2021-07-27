Morgan Stanley Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,063 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $142,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,586,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $261.69 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.62 and a twelve month high of $261.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

