Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $66,000 Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 669 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 98,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

