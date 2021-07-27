Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FELE stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.