Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $70,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 95.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,213 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,413,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,217,000 after purchasing an additional 562,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,972. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.