Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS stock opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

