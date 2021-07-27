Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 431,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.20% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Boston Partners lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $8,568,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after buying an additional 1,597,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 79.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 1,136,770 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

