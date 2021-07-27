Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSHD opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402 in the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

