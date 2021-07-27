HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 14,734 Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLB opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

